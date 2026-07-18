Springboks' Dominance Continues with Thrilling Win Over Wales

South Africa delivered an impressive performance on Saturday during the Nations Championship in Durban, securing a 43-0 win over Wales. This victory marked their continued dominance with a perfect record in the newly established global competition.

The Springboks displayed offensive efficiency with seven tries from players like Jasper Wiese, Cobus Reinach, and Jesse Kriel. However, missed opportunities prevented an even more commanding score.

Despite their lack of points, Wales showed resilience in defense. South African coach Rassie Erasmus experimented, giving debuts to new talents, notably 20-year-old Vusi Moyo. The strategic rest for regular players indicates a strong focus on team development.