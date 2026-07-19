Thrilling Win: England Edges Argentina in Nations Championship Drama

England secured a narrow 31-24 victory against Argentina in the Nations Championship, marking a second consecutive win after defeating Fiji. England's Ben Earl scored twice, with dramatic yellow cards and altercations punctuating the match. A late TMO decision denied Argentina an equalizing try amid tense closing scenes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 03:52 IST
Thrilling Win: England Edges Argentina in Nations Championship Drama
  • Country:
  • England

England clinched a 31-24 victory over Argentina in the Nations Championship, with Ben Earl scoring two crucial tries. This success follows their victory over Fiji.

The match was intense, characterized by frequent yellow cards and confrontations among players, while a crucial TMO decision at the end preserved England's lead.

Argentina missed an equalizing opportunity due to a TMO review in the game's dying moments, despite a spirited comeback after halftime in a tension-fraught battle.

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