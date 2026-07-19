Thrilling Win: England Edges Argentina in Nations Championship Drama

England clinched a 31-24 victory over Argentina in the Nations Championship, with Ben Earl scoring two crucial tries. This success follows their victory over Fiji.

The match was intense, characterized by frequent yellow cards and confrontations among players, while a crucial TMO decision at the end preserved England's lead.

Argentina missed an equalizing opportunity due to a TMO review in the game's dying moments, despite a spirited comeback after halftime in a tension-fraught battle.