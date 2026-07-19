Cuban Artist's Fight for Freedom Resonates in Miami

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, a prominent Cuban dissident artist, arrived in the United States over the weekend after completing a five-year sentence on the communist-controlled island. Otero Alcántara co-founded the opposition San Isidro Movement and was greeted in Miami by supporters and visited the National Shrine of Our Lady of Charity.

Speaking to journalists and the Cuban community outside the church, Otero Alcántara expressed gratitude to the U.S. and the European Union, calling for governmental reform in Cuba. 'The dictatorship must end, and so must the Castro dynasty,' he declared, emphasizing that Cuba's future rests with its citizens.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio referenced Otero Alcántara's arrival in an earlier announcement. Rubio condemned Cuba's crackdown on dissent, urging the release of political prisoners while describing Otero Alcántara's imprisonment as a consequence of his artistic activism against the regime's oppressive policies.