Dramatic Turn of Events: Vingegaard Exits Tour de France after Stage 15 Crash

Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard withdrew from the race after crashing during stage 15. He was trailing Tadej Pogacar by over four minutes before the accident. The crash also involved Pogacar's teammate, Isaac del Toro. Vingegaard appeared in visible pain and required medical assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 20:42 IST
Dramatic Turn of Events: Vingegaard Exits Tour de France after Stage 15 Crash
Jonas Vingegaard
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a dramatic turn of events, two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard was forced to withdraw from the prestigious race on Sunday. The Danish cyclist crashed during stage 15, an incident that also involved Pogacar's teammate, Isaac del Toro.

Shortly after the crash, Vingegaard, a member of the Visma-Lease a Bike team, was seen with his right arm in a sling, a clear indication of his injuries. The severity of the situation became apparent as he was helped into an ambulance, signaling the end of his quest for the title this year.

Entering the stage, Vingegaard was trailing four-time winner Tadej Pogacar by four minutes and 30 seconds in the overall standings. The crash leaves Pogacar with a more comfortable lead, reshaping the dynamics of this year's competition.

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