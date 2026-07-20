Sonam Wangchuk: A Modern Hero of India's Gen Z Movement

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent Indian social activist renowned for his innovative solutions in education and environmental conservation, has emerged as a central figure in a Gen Z-led movement demanding accountability from the Indian government. The protest seeks the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to widespread exam paper leaks affecting millions of students.

Wangchuk, whose life inspired a popular Bollywood character, has long championed the causes of his Himalayan region, Ladakh. His recent hunger strike, which drew comparisons to Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent resistance, has galvanized young Indians and brought national attention to systemic issues in education.

Despite the personal risks, including a stint in jail for previous activism, Wangchuk remains steadfast in his demands for governmental transparency and responsiveness, underscoring a deep commitment to social change. His initiatives, like creating artificial glaciers for water conservation, have earned him recognition such as the Ramon Magsaysay Award.