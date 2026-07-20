Cyprus: A Legacy of Division and Hope

This week, Cyprus observes the poignant 52-year milestone since Turkey's 1974 incursion, a pivotal event that cemented the enduring divide between Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.

Marking this anniversary, these communities are poised for another attempt to rekindle UN-mediated peace negotiations, signaling a step towards resolution.

Despite decades of stalled talks and enduring tensions, hopes are tentatively pinned on this latest diplomatic overture to bridge the divides of history and political stalemate.