Antonelli Triumphs at Belgian Grand Prix to Extend Lead

Kimi Antonelli expanded his Formula One lead with a victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, while rival George Russell faced setbacks after a collision. Antonelli's win underscores his domination this season, extending his lead to 50 points. Key performances also came from Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, marking Red Bull's 300th podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 20:47 IST
Antonelli Triumphs at Belgian Grand Prix to Extend Lead
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Kimi Antonelli clinched victory at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, further extending his Formula One lead to 50 points. The Mercedes driver capitalized on the misfortunes of his closest title contender, George Russell, who spun off the track following a collision with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Despite Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leading at one point due to strategic pit stops during a virtual safety car, Antonelli managed to recapture and maintain the lead. Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured a podium finish, marking their 300th in Formula One history, while Hamilton finished fourth, pending an investigation.

Reflecting on his sixth win of the season, Antonelli expressed satisfaction after overcoming challenging rounds. He noted the significance of this victory amid fluctuating championship dynamics. The race also witnessed strong performances from McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto, contributing to the overall thrilling contest at Spa-Francorchamps.

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