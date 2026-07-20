European Shares Dip Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Soaring Oil Prices
European shares declined on Monday due to rising U.S.-Iran tensions, which pushed oil prices above $90 a barrel. Energy stocks surged, while travel and leisure fell. Ryanair dropped 4.6% due to profit declines. Tech stocks rose slightly as markets anticipated earnings from major U.S. tech companies and the ECB meeting.
- Country:
- Iran
European shares experienced a slight downturn on Monday as escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran sparked a rise in oil prices, causing inflationary concerns just ahead of another corporate earnings season.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.2% to 640.45 points, influenced heavily by ongoing U.S. strikes on Iran, now in their ninth day. Concerns about shipping risks through the Strait of Hormuz, heightened by reports of immobilized tankers, pushed Brent crude prices above $90 a barrel, the highest in a month. Energy stocks saw a 1.4% increase, contrasting a 1.3% drop in travel and leisure sector shares.
Leading the losses on the STOXX 600 was Ryanair, which fell by 4.6% after reporting a 34% drop in first-quarter profit, attributed to rising fuel costs and decreased fares. Meanwhile, technology stocks posted a 0.4% increase as the market braces for earnings reports from major U.S. tech firms, potentially bolstering an existing AI-fueled rally. Attention is also fixed on the European Central Bank's meeting later this week, where the institution is anticipated to maintain its current interest rates.
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