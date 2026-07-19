Antonelli Triumphs at Belgian Grand Prix, Extends Formula One Lead

Kimi Antonelli claimed victory at the Belgian Grand Prix for Mercedes, solidifying his leadership in the Formula One championship by extending his lead over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by 45 points. On a challenging day for teammate and title contender George Russell, Antonelli's win highlighted a decisive moment in the season.

George Russell's race took a significant hit after he spun off into the gravel at Les Combes on the opening lap, following a collision with Hamilton. This incident demoted Russell to third place in the standings, trailing a further 50 points. Russell expressed his frustration with the unsparing turn of events impacting his championship battle.

Charles Leclerc finished second for Ferrari, closely following Antonelli and taking advantage of a strategically timed pitstop during a virtual safety car period. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen secured third place, marking Red Bull's 300th Formula One podium. As scrutiny surrounds Hamilton's pitstop penalties, Antonelli's sixth win of the season fortifies Mercedes' constructors' championship advantage over Ferrari.