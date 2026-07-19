Kimi Antonelli Triumphs at Belgian Grand Prix: A Career-Defining Turnaround

Kimi Antonelli, the promising 19-year-old Italian, showcased an impressive comeback at the Belgian Grand Prix this past weekend.

After a rocky start last season, Antonelli's remarkable win extended his championship lead over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. The young driver, who struggled with pole positions and results in previous races, displayed extraordinary grit and determination to break through.

Team boss Toto Wolff praised Antonelli's transformation, highlighting his composed mindset and mature approach, which have been instrumental in his early career success.