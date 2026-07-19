Kimi Antonelli Triumphs at Belgian Grand Prix: A Career-Defining Turnaround

Kimi Antonelli, a 19-year-old Italian Formula One driver, experienced a remarkable turnaround at the Belgian Grand Prix. Despite a challenging debut year, Antonelli clinched victory at Spa-Francorchamps, extending his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton by 45 points. His mental resilience and strategic mindset were pivotal in this success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 23:33 IST
Kimi Antonelli Triumphs at Belgian Grand Prix: A Career-Defining Turnaround
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Kimi Antonelli, the promising 19-year-old Italian, showcased an impressive comeback at the Belgian Grand Prix this past weekend.

After a rocky start last season, Antonelli's remarkable win extended his championship lead over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. The young driver, who struggled with pole positions and results in previous races, displayed extraordinary grit and determination to break through.

Team boss Toto Wolff praised Antonelli's transformation, highlighting his composed mindset and mature approach, which have been instrumental in his early career success.

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