Houthis Announce Maritime Blockade on Saudi Arabia Amid Tensions
Yemen's Houthis have declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, intensifying the conflict and impacting global energy supplies. This move follows pressure from Iran related to U.S. actions in the region. Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire are underway despite escalated violence involving Iran and the U.S.
- Country:
- Yemen
Yemen's Houthi movement declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia on Monday, escalating tensions and threatening global energy and trade routes beyond the Gulf region. The Iran-aligned Houthis responded to pressure from Tehran to impede the Bab el-Mandeb strait if U.S. attacks on Iranian infrastructure continued.
The Houthis justified the blockade as retaliation against what they termed an "unjust and oppressive siege" by Saudi Arabia on Yemen. Saudi Arabia has yet to issue a response to this development, which threatens to reduce global oil supplies by 7% due to halted flows of Saudi oil exports.
Amidst these tensions, diplomatic efforts show signs of life, as both Iran and the U.S. express willingness to resume talks to break the cycle of violent exchanges. Senior officials and mediators are involved in discussions for a potential 10-day ceasefire to salvage a fragile interim agreement aimed at sustaining peace.
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