Wall Street Faces Potential Shakeup Amid Semiconductor Slump

South Korea's stock market volatility, driven by semiconductors, has hit Wall Street, albeit with moderate losses so far. Leveraged retail investors face risk as the U.S. embraces AI-driven stocks. Concerns grow over potential losses due to high leverage in ETFs, casting a shadow on the broader U.S. economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:30 IST
Wall Street Faces Potential Shakeup Amid Semiconductor Slump
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

Wall Street is weathering the storm of South Korea's semiconductor-driven stock market volatility, suffering only modest losses for now. However, questions loom about whether the ongoing slump might inflict more substantial damage on the U.S. economy in the future.

The KOSPI index, concentrated in AI boom-benefiting firms like Samsung and SK Hynix, nosedived over 30% in a month, with new peaks in daily and 30-day volatility. South Korean regulators are striving to restrain these swings, which are partly fueled by retail investors using leveraged ETFs.

The retail attraction to U.S. stocks and proliferating leveraged ETFs, particularly in tech sectors, point to possible risks ahead. U.S. ETF assets have surged 60% since March, but these investments could backfire if sentiment shifts, potentially pulling down asset prices across the board.

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