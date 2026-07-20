In a sensational turn of events, Spain emerged victorious at this year's World Cup, triumphing over Argentina with a narrow 1-0 victory in extra time at the New York New Jersey stadium.

The tournament was a landmark event, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, drawing in massive crowds and global attention.

The collaboration among the host countries was seamless, setting a new standard for international sporting events and leaving fans with unforgettable memories.