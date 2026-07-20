Remembering Kevin Keegan: A Football Legend

Kevin Keegan, renowned for his impact in English football both on the pitch and the sidelines, has died at the age of 75. British media confirmed his passing on Monday, following his January cancer diagnosis.

Keegan's legacy in football is profound. His playing career brought him great acclaim, with remarkable achievements and memorable moments that fans will always cherish.

His transition to management continued to shape his reputation, as he influenced and nurtured a new generation of football talent. The football world mourns the loss of a true legend.