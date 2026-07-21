Sports Roundup: Triumphs and Trials in the World of Athletics

Portugal's rising tennis star, Tiago Torres, made headlines as he clinched his maiden ATP tour victory on home ground by defeating Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Estoril Open.

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy has been cleared for football activities following a shooting incident, giving a hopeful nod to his return to the field, according to coach Eli Drinkwitz.

In the realm of tennis, the Women's Tennis Association has revised its eligibility policy, now mandating genetic gender tests for athletes to establish their eligibility.

Lionel Messi bid an emotional farewell to what is likely his final World Cup match, while American NFL analyst Ryan Clark was laid off by ESPN amid another series of network cuts.

FIFA has launched an investigation into the post-match brawl after Spain's thrilling win over Argentina in the World Cup final, as tensions flared due to last-minute game changes.