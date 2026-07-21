The World Cup's Future: 64-Team Expansion on the Horizon?

Gianni Infantino, FIFA's president, has suggested the World Cup could expand from 48 to 64 teams, potentially altering soccer's global landscape. This expansion proposal, floated during a Swiss TV interview after the recent World Cup, raises questions about the event's future scale and economic implications.

A 64-team World Cup would necessitate increased logistical resources, including more stadiums, accommodations, and transport. Additionally, such expansion could diminish the value of qualifying matches by simplifying entry for major teams while amplifying FIFA's influence and financial standing.

Concerns about player welfare and international scheduling persist amid financial pressures on national football associations. With FIFA's 48-team format already stretching resources, further broadening the tournament's scope invites debate over the historic exclusivity and practicality of the World Cup's expansion.