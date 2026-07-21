Tebas Calls for Infantino's Resignation Amidst FIFA's Expansive Plans

Javier Tebas, La Liga president, has urged FIFA president Gianni Infantino to resign, accusing him of damaging football by prioritizing international competitions over domestic ones. Tebas underscored the adverse effects of overcrowded fixtures and World Cup expansion plans. Despite criticism, Infantino maintains support within FIFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:41 IST
Tebas Calls for Infantino's Resignation Amidst FIFA's Expansive Plans
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La Liga president Javier Tebas has called for the resignation of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, expressing concerns over efforts to expand international matches at the cost of domestic leagues. Tebas accused FIFA of harming the football industry by favoring global fixtures over local competitions.

In an interview with Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tebas stated, "In my opinion, yes, I think his time is up," after being asked if Infantino should step down. Despite seeking re-election for a fourth term as FIFA president, Infantino remains controversial, criticized for his handling of game schedules and possible World Cup expansions.

Tebas also critiqued FIFA's decision to delay the suspension of the US player Folarin Balogun, highlighting the political influence in FIFA's verdicts and expressing concern over dismissive governance. The ongoing debates have created tensions between soccer's governing bodies like UEFA and FIFA regarding future match operations and tournament formats.

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