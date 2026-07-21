Anthony Taylor: A Legacy in Whistleblower Elite Refereeing

Veteran referee Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement from elite refereeing, marking the end of a career that spanned over two decades and included 831 matches.

Taylor, who recently officiated the World Cup round-of-16 match between Portugal and Spain, stated the pressure of the job contributed to his decision to retire.

Taylor's career highlights include officiating in the Premier League for 16 seasons, overseeing major domestic finals, and working at prestigious international tournaments. Taylor plans to pursue a new chapter in his professional life.