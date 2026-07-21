Anthony Taylor: A Legacy in Whistleblower Elite Refereeing

Anthony Taylor retires from elite refereeing after a 20-year career, overseeing 831 matches. His tenure included officiating Premier League matches, major domestic finals, and international tournaments like the World Cup and European Championships. Taylor plans to transition into a new career chapter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 21:55 IST
Anthony Taylor: A Legacy in Whistleblower Elite Refereeing
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran referee Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement from elite refereeing, marking the end of a career that spanned over two decades and included 831 matches.

Taylor, who recently officiated the World Cup round-of-16 match between Portugal and Spain, stated the pressure of the job contributed to his decision to retire.

Taylor's career highlights include officiating in the Premier League for 16 seasons, overseeing major domestic finals, and working at prestigious international tournaments. Taylor plans to pursue a new chapter in his professional life.

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