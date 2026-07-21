Venkatesh Prasad Backs Sharma and Kohli for 2027 ODI World Cup Glory

Venkatesh Prasad, former India pacer and current President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, has publicly backed cricketing icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, stating they deserve the autonomy to decide when to retire. Prasad emphasized they should aim for the 2027 ODI World Cup as part of India's plans.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Prasad dismissed suggestions that the seasoned players should be nudged into retirement amidst ongoing speculation about their playing careers. "They have earned the freedom to make that call," Prasad told ANI, shortly after Rohit Sharma silenced critics with a commanding century at Lord's.

Following India's 2-1 series defeat, Sharma reiterated his commitment to the team, stating that external criticism is part of his cricketing journey. Meanwhile, the charismatic duo are expected to continue contributing their experience and skills in upcoming matches, including the home ODI series against the West Indies.