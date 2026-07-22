Rahmat Shah: New Dawn for Afghan Cricket Leadership

In a significant leadership change, Rahmat Shah has been appointed as the captain of Afghanistan's test and one-day international cricket teams, as announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of Hashmatullah Shahidi relinquishing his captaincy after a commendable five-year tenure. Under Shahidi's leadership, Afghanistan achieved a noteworthy sixth-place finish at the 2023 World Cup, securing victories against cricket giants England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The board expressed appreciation for Shahidi's valuable service and leadership, while Rahmat Shah, who has been Shahidi's deputy since 2021, is seen as aptly prepared to assume this critical role. Shah's leadership journey will begin with a challenging five-match ODI series in Ireland next month.