Rahmat Shah: New Dawn for Afghan Cricket Leadership

Rahmat Shah has been appointed as the captain of Afghanistan's test and one-day international cricket squads. This change follows Hashmatullah Shahidi's resignation after leading Afghanistan to a sixth-place finish at the 2023 World Cup. Shah will commence his captaincy in an upcoming ODI series against Ireland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 17:52 IST
Rahmat Shah: New Dawn for Afghan Cricket Leadership
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a significant leadership change, Rahmat Shah has been appointed as the captain of Afghanistan's test and one-day international cricket teams, as announced by the Afghanistan Cricket Board on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of Hashmatullah Shahidi relinquishing his captaincy after a commendable five-year tenure. Under Shahidi's leadership, Afghanistan achieved a noteworthy sixth-place finish at the 2023 World Cup, securing victories against cricket giants England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The board expressed appreciation for Shahidi's valuable service and leadership, while Rahmat Shah, who has been Shahidi's deputy since 2021, is seen as aptly prepared to assume this critical role. Shah's leadership journey will begin with a challenging five-match ODI series in Ireland next month.

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