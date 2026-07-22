Temasek Eyes Strike in IPL: A Billion-Dollar Cricket Play

Temasek, Singapore's state investor, is looking into investments in India's lucrative IPL cricket league, highlighting its booming appeal. The league, once dominated by Bollywood and Indian entrepreneurs, is now a target for sovereign funds and private equity due to rising franchise values and media rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:00 IST
Temasek Eyes Strike in IPL: A Billion-Dollar Cricket Play
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Temasek, Singapore's state investment vehicle, is considering investments in India's highly profitable Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, as reported by Reuters.

Traditionally the domain of Bollywood elite and Indian business magnates, the IPL is now drawing interest from sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, and global billionaires, spurred by burgeoning media rights and soaring franchise valuations.

Vishesh Shrivastav, Temasek India's managing director, confirmed their interest in IPL, noting its importance as a 'marquee property'. The IPL's value was pegged at over $18.5 billion last year by U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

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