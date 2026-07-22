Temasek Eyes Strike in IPL: A Billion-Dollar Cricket Play

Temasek, Singapore's state investment vehicle, is considering investments in India's highly profitable Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament, as reported by Reuters.

Traditionally the domain of Bollywood elite and Indian business magnates, the IPL is now drawing interest from sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms, and global billionaires, spurred by burgeoning media rights and soaring franchise valuations.

Vishesh Shrivastav, Temasek India's managing director, confirmed their interest in IPL, noting its importance as a 'marquee property'. The IPL's value was pegged at over $18.5 billion last year by U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey.