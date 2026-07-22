Zimbabwe's New Cricket Talent: Tafadzwa Tsiga Prepares for Debut Against India

In a strategic move to revitalize their cricket lineup, Zimbabwe has included uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga in their squad for the upcoming Twenty20 International series against India.

The series is set to commence this Thursday at the Harare Sports Club, a venue that has hosted numerous high-profile cricket clashes.

Tsiga's inclusion is seen as a bold step towards integrating new talent into Zimbabwean cricket, signaling the team's ambition to enhance their competitive edge on the international stage.