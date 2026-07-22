Jasper Philipsen Steals Stage 17 Victory in Tour de France Thriller

Jasper Philipsen claimed victory in stage 17 of the Tour de France after a dramatic sprint finish, edging closer to green jersey leader Mads Pedersen. Philipsen excelled with support from teammate Mathieu van der Poel, while Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead in the race, staying ahead of Remco Evenepoel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 21:38 IST
Jasper Philipsen Steals Stage 17 Victory in Tour de France Thriller
Jasper Philipsen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Jasper Philipsen made headlines by clinching stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday in a nail-biting sprint finish. This victory brought him within seven points of the current green jersey holder, Mads Pedersen. Philipsen, riding for Alpecin-Premier Tech, celebrated his achievement, dedicating it to his team and teammate Mathieu van der Poel, who played a crucial role in the sprint's final phases.

Although the day began with crashes impacting some cyclists, Philipsen maneuvered skillfully through the tumultuous course. Riders in the peloton, such as Pogacar, Evenepoel, and others eyeing the yellow jersey, chose to sit back from the sprinter-dominated sprint for the win. Instead, Philipsen made his move, breaking away to secure his first stage win this year.

As the Tour de France edges closer to its Paris finale, the coming mountainous stages, starting with the 185.2km ride from Voiron to Orcieres-Merlette on Thursday, will provide a platform for riders like Evenepoel to challenge Pogacar's lead. The climax of the race lies ahead, with the next stages offering a thrilling chase in the overall standings.

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