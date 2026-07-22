Anti-Doping Measures Intensified at 2026 Tour de France

The International Testing Agency conducted anti-doping blood tests on all remaining riders in the 2026 Tour de France as part of its Athlete Biological Passport initiative. This comprehensive program monitors biological markers to detect doping, sparking concerns from teams about disruptions to athletes' routines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 01:56 IST
Anti-Doping Measures Intensified at 2026 Tour de France
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In a move to intensify anti-doping measures, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced that all remaining participants of the 2026 Tour de France underwent blood tests on Monday.

This action, part of the Athlete Biological Passport program, complements previous testing measures, aiming to enhance the longitudinal monitoring of each athlete's profile.

The initiative raised concerns among teams over potential disruptions, coming just a day after notable riders faced unexpected tests that could affect their recovery and performance.

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