Anti-Doping Measures Intensified at 2026 Tour de France

In a move to intensify anti-doping measures, the International Testing Agency (ITA) announced that all remaining participants of the 2026 Tour de France underwent blood tests on Monday.

This action, part of the Athlete Biological Passport program, complements previous testing measures, aiming to enhance the longitudinal monitoring of each athlete's profile.

The initiative raised concerns among teams over potential disruptions, coming just a day after notable riders faced unexpected tests that could affect their recovery and performance.