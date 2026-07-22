Phil Foden Extends Man City Journey Until 2030

Phil Foden has signed a contract extension with Manchester City, ensuring his stay until 2030. Having been pivotal in City's success, he has amassed 411 appearances, bagging 131 goals. Despite a recent form slump leading to his World Cup omission, Foden remains optimistic about future triumphs with City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 18:29 IST
Phil Foden Extends Man City Journey Until 2030
Phil Foden
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Phil Foden has extended his stay with Manchester City until 2030, reaffirming the club's investment in the homegrown talent. The English Premier League side proudly announced the news on Wednesday.

Since joining the first team under Pep Guardiola in 2017, Foden has played a crucial role in City’s dominance, contributing to six Premier League titles, a Champions League victory, and three FA Cup wins. He has made 411 appearances, scoring 131 goals.

Despite being left out of England's World Cup squad after a decline in form in 2026, Foden remains committed to continuing his success at City under new manager Enzo Maresca as they prepare for the upcoming season.

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