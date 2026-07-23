Argentina Football Association Denies U.S. Court Summons

The Argentine Football Association has categorically denied reports claiming its president, Claudio Tapia, and treasurer, Pablo Toviggino, were summoned by U.S. courts to provide testimony.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the association also refuted allegations that their mobile phones or any electronic devices had been confiscated by authorities.

Local media had previously reported that FBI agents detained Tapia and requested access to his devices as the Argentina squad was preparing to leave New York on a charter flight.