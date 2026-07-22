Ipswich Town Bolsters Defense with Issa Diop Signing

In a significant move, Ipswich Town has confirmed the acquisition of defender Issa Diop from Fulham. The deal, announced Wednesday, ties Diop to a four-year contract with the Premier League club.

This recruitment is part of Ipswich Town's broader strategy to enhance their defensive lineup, signaling the team's commitment to improve their standing in upcoming competitions.

The financial terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, but the exchange rate at the time of the deal was $1 equaling 0.7482 pounds.