AFA President Denies Court Summons in U.S. Probe

Argentina's football association (AFA) has strongly denied claims that its president Claudio Tapia or treasurer Pablo Toviggino have been summoned by U.S. courts. AFA acknowledged that a third party is called to testify regarding ongoing investigations possibly involving multiple officials.

Reports emerged that FBI agents detained Tapia and Toviggino at JFK Airport, requesting electronic devices, as scrutiny heightens on the over $300 million AFA-linked commercial contracts. The investigation follows a broader money-laundering probe involving Argentine football finances.

Eyewitnesses recount federal agents extensively questioned Tapia and Toviggino on a bus. The Port Authority referred inquiries to the FBI, which declined to comment. AFA emphasized no seizure orders were made, reiterating that their top officials are not legally obliged by U.S. justice.