SA20 Season 5 Kicks Off with Blockbuster Fixtures

The fifth season of SA20 is set to commence on January 17, 2027, with thrilling matches lined up, including a reprise of last season's final between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals. The tournament features double-header weekends and concludes with the final at Newlands on February 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:32 IST
SA20 Season 5 Kicks Off with Blockbuster Fixtures
Sunrisers Eastern Cape team (Photo: SA20). Image Credit: ANI

SA20 organizers announced an exciting lineup of fixtures for the tournament's fifth season, which begins on January 17, 2027. The opening match at St George's Park in Gqeberha will feature a repeat of the previous season's final, with defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape facing Pretoria Capitals.

Fans are set to enjoy four blockbuster double-headers, beginning on January 23, as Durban's Super Giants take on Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead, followed by Joburg Super Kings against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers. The double-header weekends continue on January 30, February 6, and February 13.

Season 5 promises thrilling cricket action with a new leadership for Pretoria Capitals as Sourav Ganguly and Keshav Maharaj take charge, guiding the team to success after recent setbacks. The final is scheduled for February 21 at Newlands, Cape Town, marking its third time hosting since the league began, showcasing the city's rich cricketing tradition.

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