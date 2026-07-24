Retirement, Regrets, and Rookies: A Sports Roundup

In an array of sports stories, Alex Bowman's decision to retire from NASCAR following the 2027 season has made waves, with the driver extending his contract with Hendrick Motorsports until then. Meanwhile, Noah Lyles remains competitive even in a non-competitive year, determined to fill his schedule with as many contests as possible.

The Las Vegas Raiders have secured quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, with a lucrative contract. In contrast, the Ravens have freed up a roster spot by waiving rookie Diego Pavia. Over in tennis, the Estoril Open sees Andrey Rublev and Luciano Darderi advancing effortlessly to the quarterfinals.

Lane Kiffin expressed regret over how his departure from Ole Miss was handled, while Texas QB Arch Manning is struggling with overwhelming media attention. Injuries have also popped up, with Nic Scourton likely suffering an ACL tear, Ketel Marte continuing to face back issues, and Blue Jays' Patrick Corbin being sidelined due to a shoulder strain.