Belgium's New Coaching Dawn with Mark van Bommel

Belgium has announced the appointment of Mark van Bommel as their new football coach. He will lead the team through a two-year contract extending to the 2028 European Championship, according to the Belgian football association's statement on Friday.

The 49-year-old Van Bommel takes over from Rudi Garcia, whose contract expires at the end of July and was not renewed despite Belgium's recent World Cup quarter-final accomplishment. Van Bommel is highly regarded for his successful strategies and man-management capabilities.

Best known in Belgium for leading Antwerp to a league and cup double in 2022-23, Van Bommel has also coached PSV Eindhoven and VfL Wolfsburg. His playing career includes representing the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final and playing for Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, and PSV Eindhoven.