Bilal Nadir's Bundesliga Leap: Hamburg SV's New Midfield Maestro

Moroccan midfielder Bilal Nadir has made a significant move, transitioning from Ligue 1's Olympique de Marseille to the Bundesliga's Hamburg SV. The German club announced the signing on Friday, indicating it's a long-term contract.

During his tenure at Marseille, Nadir advanced from their reserve side to the first team, making a total of 53 appearances. Notably, he scored two goals and provided five assists, reflecting his growing prowess on the field. "I'm very happy to be a HSV player now," Nadir expressed, eager to connect with Hamburg’s passionate fanbase.

Hamburg's Sporting Director, Claus Costa, commended Nadir for his technical expertise, robust work ethic, and exemplary match tempo control. Born in Nice in 2003, Nadir began his career at Nice before joining Marseille in 2021 and made his professional debut two years later. Despite receiving his first senior Morocco call-up in March 2025, Nadir is yet to make his international debut.