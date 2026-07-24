Mark van Bommel Takes the Helm: Belgium's New Football Vision
Mark van Bommel, an esteemed former Netherlands international and notable coach, has been appointed as Belgium's new head coach until the 2028 European Championship. Succeeding Rudi Garcia, Van Bommel aims to leverage his tactical expertise and man-management skills to elevate Belgium's football potential and navigate them through upcoming tournaments.
- Country:
- Belgium
The Belgian football association has appointed former Netherlands international Mark van Bommel as the new head coach of the national team. His two-year contract will see him in charge through the 2028 European Championship. Van Bommel replaces Rudi Garcia, whose contract wasn't renewed despite Belgium's World Cup quarter-final success.
Highly regarded for his tactical prowess, Van Bommel is best known in Belgium for leading Antwerp to a league and cup double in the 2022-23 season. As he takes on his new role, Van Bommel expressed gratitude to the Royal Belgian Football Association and emphasized his commitment to building a disciplined and ambitious team.
Van Bommel's coaching staff will include former Netherlands international Boudewijn Zenden and ex-Belgium player Maarten Martens. His managerial debut will feature intense matches in the expanded Nations League window, including a face-off against Italy in Rome. With a history spanning clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Van Bommel's wealth of experience positions him uniquely for this challenge.