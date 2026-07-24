Mark van Bommel Takes the Helm: Belgium's New Football Vision

The Belgian football association has appointed former Netherlands international Mark van Bommel as the new head coach of the national team. His two-year contract will see him in charge through the 2028 European Championship. Van Bommel replaces Rudi Garcia, whose contract wasn't renewed despite Belgium's World Cup quarter-final success.

Highly regarded for his tactical prowess, Van Bommel is best known in Belgium for leading Antwerp to a league and cup double in the 2022-23 season. As he takes on his new role, Van Bommel expressed gratitude to the Royal Belgian Football Association and emphasized his commitment to building a disciplined and ambitious team.

Van Bommel's coaching staff will include former Netherlands international Boudewijn Zenden and ex-Belgium player Maarten Martens. His managerial debut will feature intense matches in the expanded Nations League window, including a face-off against Italy in Rome. With a history spanning clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Van Bommel's wealth of experience positions him uniquely for this challenge.