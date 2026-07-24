Mark van Bommel Takes the Helm: Belgium's New Football Vision

Mark van Bommel, an esteemed former Netherlands international and notable coach, has been appointed as Belgium's new head coach until the 2028 European Championship. Succeeding Rudi Garcia, Van Bommel aims to leverage his tactical expertise and man-management skills to elevate Belgium's football potential and navigate them through upcoming tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 18:42 IST
Mark van Bommel Takes the Helm: Belgium's New Football Vision
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Belgian football association has appointed former Netherlands international Mark van Bommel as the new head coach of the national team. His two-year contract will see him in charge through the 2028 European Championship. Van Bommel replaces Rudi Garcia, whose contract wasn't renewed despite Belgium's World Cup quarter-final success.

Highly regarded for his tactical prowess, Van Bommel is best known in Belgium for leading Antwerp to a league and cup double in the 2022-23 season. As he takes on his new role, Van Bommel expressed gratitude to the Royal Belgian Football Association and emphasized his commitment to building a disciplined and ambitious team.

Van Bommel's coaching staff will include former Netherlands international Boudewijn Zenden and ex-Belgium player Maarten Martens. His managerial debut will feature intense matches in the expanded Nations League window, including a face-off against Italy in Rome. With a history spanning clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Van Bommel's wealth of experience positions him uniquely for this challenge.

TRENDING

1
Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Fire and Tension: Oil Tanker Explosion in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran
2
Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

Elon Musk Bets Big: Tesla's Transition from Cars to AI and Robotics

United States
3
WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

WNBA Strengthens Security Amid Rising Abuse Concerns

United States
4
Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

Trump Rally Sparks Election Security Debate in Georgia

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

From Scraps to Strategy: How Food Waste Could Power the Next Bioeconomy

Different Economies, Same Lesson: Better Finance Needs Knowledge and Attitude

When Supply Chains Break, Digital Decisions Drive the Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026