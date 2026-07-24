LeBron James Joins 76ers in Quest for Another Championship

In a move that's shaking the basketball world, LeBron James has announced his decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers for his 24th NBA season. The legendary player aims to end the 76ers' 43-year championship drought, bringing his renowned skills and leadership to the team.

James' decision comes after an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Miami Heat, marked by numerous championships and accolades. Despite his age, he continues to perform at an elite level, earning a league-record 22nd consecutive All-Star selection last season.

Though the terms of the deal remain undisclosed, ESPN reports a two-year, $8 million contract with a player option. Enthusiastic about the new journey, James expressed his commitment to energizing the Philadelphia fan base and contributing to the 76ers' success, as he pursues one final championship run.