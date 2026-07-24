U.S. and Ukraine Aim for Peace as Zelenskiy Meets Trump

In a pivotal meeting scheduled for Tuesday in Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will sit down with U.S. President Donald Trump. The encounter marks a crucial step in discussing a potential air ceasefire initiative with Russia, aimed at ending the conflict sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Conversations between Ukrainian and U.S. officials are set to explore further peace proposals amid ongoing hostilities. Ukrainian envoy meetings have included discussions with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner about future peace talks with Russia. Emphasis is being placed on technological superiority and asymmetric strategies to deter Russian advances, according to Acting Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara.

Ukrainian officials, bolstered by recent meetings with NATO representatives in Kyiv, hope to convey a unified stance on the battlefield. Meanwhile, President Zelenskiy is expected to attend the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Ukraine, coinciding with his visit to Washington.