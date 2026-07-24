Sports Headlines: Dodgers at the White House & LeBron's Move

Recent updates from the sports world include the Dodgers visiting the White House, LeBron James joining the 76ers for his 24th NBA season, and the Minnesota Twins earning a victory over the Guardians. Other news covers the Raiders signing QB Fernando Mendoza and Mark Cuban's new stake in the Athletics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:29 IST
Sports Headlines: Dodgers at the White House & LeBron's Move
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The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their World Series victory by visiting the White House, marking the second consecutive year of this tradition. President Donald Trump warmly welcomed the champions, hinting at future visits.

The world of basketball sees a significant shift as LeBron James joins the Philadelphia 76ers for his 24th NBA season, aiming to lead the team to their first championship in 43 years.

In baseball, the Minnesota Twins secured a win against the Cleveland Guardians with key RBI singles, while the Raiders made headlines by signing top draft pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

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