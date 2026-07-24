LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers for 24th NBA Season

LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has confirmed his move to the Philadelphia 76ers, marking his 24th record-extending season in the league.

The basketball legend has spent the last eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers, guiding them to a title in 2020 following multiple stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. In a statement on social media, James emphasized his intent to play not for monetary or familial reasons but to continue sacrificing, working hard, and competing for another championship.

The 41-year-old, who surpassed Robert Parish's regular-season games played record in March, maintains his elite performance with a league-record 22nd consecutive All-Star selection, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists over 60 games last season. James expresses excitement about revitalizing the Philadelphia fan base and embarking on this new chapter with aspirations for another championship run.