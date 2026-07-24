Andrea Pirlo Takes Helm as Italy's National Team Coach

Andrea Pirlo has been appointed as the new coach of Italy's national football team, signing a four-year contract. This move follows Pep Guardiola's decline of the position. Pirlo's appointment marks a significant step in addressing Italian football's deep-rooted challenges amid recent setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:14 IST
Andrea Pirlo Takes Helm as Italy's National Team Coach
  • Country:
  • Italy

Andrea Pirlo has officially been appointed as the head coach of Italy's national football team, according to a report by La Repubblica. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the agreement with the 2006 World Cup winner on Friday, after former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declined the offer.

Guardiola's rejection left FIGC searching for a suitable replacement, ultimately resulting in the hiring of Pirlo, who is synonymous with Italian football excellence. The appointment is viewed as critical to revitalizing Italy's footballing system, addressing a talent pipeline that has notably deteriorated.

Italy's struggles, compounded by their recent failure to qualify for the past three World Cup tournaments, highlight the urgency of this change. The FIGC hopes Pirlo's experience and prestige can help rekindle Italy's dominance on the global stage.

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