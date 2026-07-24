Guardiola Declines Historic Offer: Italy's National Team Search Intensifies

Pep Guardiola has turned down the opportunity to coach Italy's national football team, despite talks with the FIGC. The search continues for a new coach after Gennaro Gattuso's departure, amid Italy's football crisis. Potential candidates include Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 19:38 IST
Guardiola Declines Historic Offer: Italy's National Team Search Intensifies
Pep Guardiola
  • Country:
  • Italy

Former Manchester City and Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola has declined the opportunity to coach the Italy national team, confirming media reports. Sources close to the discussions revealed that the celebrated 55-year-old Spaniard, considered one of football's finest tacticians, was approached by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) with possible financial incentives tailored to his calibre.

The search for a new head coach became critical after Italy's failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup led to Gennaro Gattuso stepping down in April. Paolo Maldini, Italy's technical director, mentioned that Brazil's coach, Carlo Ancelotti, was also considered before discussions with Guardiola. Guardiola recently departed Manchester City, where his tenure included six Premier League titles, among numerous other accolades.

Italian football is navigating a significant crisis following poor performances in European competitions and missing out on the World Cup. Appointing a top-tier national coach is seen as crucial for rejuvenating Italy's youth development system. With Guardiola out of the picture, attention shifts to other candidates like Andrea Pirlo and European Championship-winning coach Roberto Mancini.

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