Italy's Quest for a New Coach: Ancelotti and Guardiola on the Radar

The Italian national team is on the hunt for a new head coach, with football luminary Carlo Ancelotti among those approached before discussions with Pep Guardiola, according to technical director Paolo Maldini.

Italy, a nation revered for its football history, has faced a dilemma since Gennaro Gattuso resigned in April post-failure to qualify for the World Cup. The Italian football federation is urgently seeking a coach to rejuvenate the team, considering the likes of Ancelotti and Guardiola.

Paolo Maldini emphasized that finding the right person is paramount, despite challenges like high salary demands by Guardiola and his desire to spend more time in Barcelona. Multiple candidates are still in the running, including former national team coaches Antonio Conte and Andrea Pirlo.