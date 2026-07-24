SailGP: U.S. Team Races Against the Winds in Portsmouth

As SailGP's U.S. team sets sail in Portsmouth this weekend, all eyes are on the leaderboard. With predictions of moderate to fresh southwesterly winds and flat waters, the race promises speed.

U.S. SailGP Team's CEO Mike Buckley is optimistic, highlighting the event as one of the most anticipated stops on the global circuit featuring 13 crews in identical foiling catamarans.

Led by driver Taylor Canfield, the U.S. team shows growing confidence and aims to secure a strong position before the season's grand finale in Abu Dhabi.