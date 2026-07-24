SailGP: U.S. Team Races Against the Winds in Portsmouth

SailGP's U.S. team prepares for a swift race this weekend in Portsmouth, with favorable conditions expected. Positioned fourth on the leaderboard, the team, led by driver Taylor Canfield, aims to leverage their growing experience and confidence. The event predicts strong winds and flat waters, benefiting the U.S. team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:22 IST
SailGP: U.S. Team Races Against the Winds in Portsmouth
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As SailGP's U.S. team sets sail in Portsmouth this weekend, all eyes are on the leaderboard. With predictions of moderate to fresh southwesterly winds and flat waters, the race promises speed.

U.S. SailGP Team's CEO Mike Buckley is optimistic, highlighting the event as one of the most anticipated stops on the global circuit featuring 13 crews in identical foiling catamarans.

Led by driver Taylor Canfield, the U.S. team shows growing confidence and aims to secure a strong position before the season's grand finale in Abu Dhabi.

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