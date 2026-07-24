Tyson Fury's Victory Over Wach Paves Way for Anthony Joshua Showdown

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defeats Mariusz Wach, forcing him to retire, in a non-televised warm-up bout in Thailand. The fight serves as a prelude to Fury's upcoming bout against Anthony Joshua. Held at the Max Muay Thai Stadium, the event will be featured on Netflix's 'At Home with The Furys'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 23:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 23:54 IST
Tyson Fury's Victory Over Wach Paves Way for Anthony Joshua Showdown
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury bested Polish opponent Mariusz Wach in a tune-up fight, leading to Wach's retirement from the match. The duel, held in Thailand, was not aired on television but will be spotlighted in the Netflix series 'At Home with The Furys'.

The event drew around 1,500 spectators at the Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya. Wach, after losing seven of his previous ten matches, could not continue at the start of the eighth round. Meanwhile, Fury, who will turn 38 in August, boasts a professional record of 36 wins, with his only losses against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

Fury's current focus is on his upcoming showdown with fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, a former world heavyweight champion himself. Joshua is set to fight Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, raising anticipation for the future clash between the two titans of boxing.

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