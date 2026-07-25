Saudi-U.S. Financial Collaboration: A $15 Billion Agreement

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the U.S. Export-Import Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate up to $15 billion in U.S. goods and services purchases by PIF portfolio companies. The agreement encompasses collaboration in advanced technology, space, infrastructure, and mineral sectors, enhancing bilateral economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:54 IST
Saudi-U.S. Financial Collaboration: A $15 Billion Agreement
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In a strategic move to enhance bilateral economic relations, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the U.S. Export-Import Bank have signed a significant memorandum of understanding valued at up to $15 billion.

The memorandum aims to support the financing of U.S. goods and services to eligible PIF portfolio companies, as revealed by Saudi state television on Friday.

Key sectors addressed in the agreement include advanced technology, space and aviation, infrastructure, future mobility, water security, and minerals, highlighting the diverse scope of this international collaboration.

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