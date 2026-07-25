Saudi-U.S. Financial Collaboration: A $15 Billion Agreement

In a strategic move to enhance bilateral economic relations, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the U.S. Export-Import Bank have signed a significant memorandum of understanding valued at up to $15 billion.

The memorandum aims to support the financing of U.S. goods and services to eligible PIF portfolio companies, as revealed by Saudi state television on Friday.

Key sectors addressed in the agreement include advanced technology, space and aviation, infrastructure, future mobility, water security, and minerals, highlighting the diverse scope of this international collaboration.