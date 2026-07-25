Canada and UAE Forge Economic Ties with New Trade Agreement

Canada and the United Arab Emirates have signed a trade agreement to reduce barriers for goods and investments. This initiative is part of Prime Minister Mark Carney's strategy to diversify Canada's economy beyond its traditional reliance on the United States, gaining greater access and capital influx from the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 00:52 IST
Canada and UAE Forge Economic Ties with New Trade Agreement
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  • Country:
  • Canada and United Arab Emirates

Canada and the United Arab Emirates are strengthening their economic relationship with a newly signed trade agreement. This accord is designed to reduce existing barriers to goods, services, and investments.

Prime Minister Mark Carney spearheaded the agreement as a measure to secure alternative markets, expressing concern over Canada's dependence on the United States economy.

The deal provides Canadian enterprises with enhanced entry into the Middle East's largest market for their exports. Additionally, it holds the potential to draw in substantial investments from Dubai and Abu Dhabi in sectors such as energy, mining, ports, and artificial intelligence.

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