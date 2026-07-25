Top Players Withdraw from Montreal Tennis Showdown

In a surprising turn of events, two tennis giants, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, have announced their withdrawal from the upcoming Montreal tournament, a preparatory event for the U.S. Open.

The withdrawal of both players reshuffles the seeding, putting Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the spotlight. Sinner, dealing with potential health concerns after a rigorous Wimbledon victory, emphasized the importance of prioritizing his well-being.

Djokovic, following a challenging Wimbledon semi-final where he lost to Sinner, joins his rival in choosing recovery over competition for the time being. Tennis fans globally are left anticipating their return to the court.