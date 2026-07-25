An open letter from athletes and coaches demanding an independent review of governance failures and corruption within the International Fencing Federation (FIE) has emerged, targeting IOC President Kirsty Coventry and the FIE. Concerns include leadership disputes and former president Alisher Usmanov's return, affecting the sport's stability.

The letter highlights arguments such as lack of transparency, opaque rule changes, and complaints about event disruptions. The athletes demand improved communication and stricter background checks surrounding neutral athlete status, as well as increased financial burdens on armourers and short-notice postponements of World Cup events.

While the FIE disputes the letter's claims, calling them unbalanced and baseless, they emphasize the recent postponements were due to geopolitical tensions and that the imposed measures were conducted transparently for athlete safety. The debate over Usmanov's influence continues, given his connection to sanctions by international bodies.