IOC Rejects FairSquare's Complaint Against FIFA's Infantino

The International Olympic Committee dismissed FairSquare's complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, citing jurisdictional limitations. The complaint alleged Infantino breached political neutrality by supporting Donald Trump. Despite scrutiny, the IOC determined the issue pertained only to FIFA's internal governance, thus falling outside its ethical purview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 22:58 IST
IOC Rejects FairSquare's Complaint Against FIFA's Infantino
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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has declined to pursue FairSquare's complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stating it falls outside its Ethics Commission's jurisdiction. FairSquare accused Infantino of politically aligning with former U.S. President Donald Trump, challenging his adherence to political neutrality rules.

According to an IOC spokesperson, the Ethics Commission conducted a thorough analysis and concluded that the complaint involves FIFA's internal governance and rule implementation, areas not covered by the IOC's Code of Ethics. As such, it cannot intervene in this matter.

The controversy arises from Infantino's appearances with Trump during the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States. Despite criticism, Trump's activism, such as advocating for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's match reinstatement, earned him FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize.

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