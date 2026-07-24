IOC Rejects FairSquare's Complaint Against FIFA's Infantino

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has declined to pursue FairSquare's complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stating it falls outside its Ethics Commission's jurisdiction. FairSquare accused Infantino of politically aligning with former U.S. President Donald Trump, challenging his adherence to political neutrality rules.

According to an IOC spokesperson, the Ethics Commission conducted a thorough analysis and concluded that the complaint involves FIFA's internal governance and rule implementation, areas not covered by the IOC's Code of Ethics. As such, it cannot intervene in this matter.

The controversy arises from Infantino's appearances with Trump during the World Cup, co-hosted by the United States. Despite criticism, Trump's activism, such as advocating for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's match reinstatement, earned him FIFA's inaugural Peace Prize.