Star Power Lacking at Canadian Open: Top Players Withdraw

The Canadian Open has expressed concern over the withdrawals of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic from the upcoming tournament in Montreal. This is the latest instance of top players missing from ATP 1000 events, a growing issue for the tennis community.

Sinner and Djokovic's decisions underscore the demanding schedules that prioritize health, a sentiment echoed by event director Valerie Tetreault. She also highlighted the need for discussions with the ATP to address frequent last-minute withdrawals and protect the integrity of these prestigious events.

Criticism over the ATP's long, crowded seasons raises questions about player availability and well-being, with similar issues noted on the women's tour. Adjustments in schedules and incentives are being discussed for future seasons.