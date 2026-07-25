Star Power Lacking at Canadian Open: Top Players Withdraw

The Canadian Open faces disappointment as top tennis players Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic withdraw from the tournament in Montreal. Their absence is part of a larger issue in the sport, with key names missing from major events, highlighting concerns over player schedules and tournament integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 11:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 11:46 IST
Star Power Lacking at Canadian Open: Top Players Withdraw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian Open has expressed concern over the withdrawals of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic from the upcoming tournament in Montreal. This is the latest instance of top players missing from ATP 1000 events, a growing issue for the tennis community.

Sinner and Djokovic's decisions underscore the demanding schedules that prioritize health, a sentiment echoed by event director Valerie Tetreault. She also highlighted the need for discussions with the ATP to address frequent last-minute withdrawals and protect the integrity of these prestigious events.

Criticism over the ATP's long, crowded seasons raises questions about player availability and well-being, with similar issues noted on the women's tour. Adjustments in schedules and incentives are being discussed for future seasons.

TRENDING

1
Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

Gauteng Reaches Agreement with Taxi Industry Leaders

South Africa
2
WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

WFP Warns Burundi Refugee Food Aid Could End in October

Burundi
3
Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

Red Sea Tensions Surge: U.S. and Iran on the Brink of Conflict

United States
4
Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

Mexico Clears Taylor Farms in Cyclospora Investigation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026