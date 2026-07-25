Romanian Air Defenses Down Second Intruding Drone Near Ukraine Border

Romania's defense ministry confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet downed a second consecutive drone intruding into its airspace near the Ukraine border. This follows an incident where Romanian officials identified another downed drone as Russian, highlighting continued airspace breaches by unidentified aerial objects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2026 12:06 IST
Romanian Air Defenses Down Second Intruding Drone Near Ukraine Border
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In a strategic response to airspace violations, Romania's defense ministry announced that a second drone has been downed by an F-16 fighter jet near the country’s border with Ukraine. The action occurred in an unoccupied region, underscoring ongoing security concerns in the area.

Just days earlier, Romanian officials had taken down another drone, which prosecutors later identified as Russian. This incident marked the first instance Romania engaged in such defensive actions after numerous airspace intrusions by various unidentified aerial vehicles.

NATO member Romania’s robust defense response highlights its readiness to protect national airspace from potential threats, as regional tensions persist amid the broader geopolitical climate.

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