Romania Battles Unprecedented Airspace Breaches

Romania announced the downing of a second drone that breached its national airspace within two days. The incident occurred in a remote area near the Ukrainian border, marking increased military tension in the region.

This comes after Romanian forces, for the first time, engaged a Russian drone on Friday. Romanian prosecutors confirmed the drone's origin, highlighting ongoing threats from Moscow's aggressive tactics on Ukraine's borders.

The situation underscores the strategic importance of the Black Sea region, where increased Russian attacks have disrupted energy and trade routes crucial to the area's economic stability.